20 октября 2021, 12:45

Новое в Xbox Game Pass: Age of Empires IV, Outriders, The Forgotten City

Корпорация Microsoft объявила о том, что в скором времени каталог Xbox Game Pass пополнят Outriders, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Echo Generation, Everspace 2, Age of Empires IV, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, Backbone, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition и The Forgotten City. Кроме того, стало известно, какие игры покинут библиотеку сервиса уже 31 октября.


Совсем недавно в Xbox Game Pass появились Back 4 Blood (ПК и Xbox), Destiny 2: Beyond Light (ПК), Ring of Pain (ПК и Xbox), The Riftbreaker (ПК и Xbox Series X/S) и The Good Life (ПК и Xbox). Теперь же настало время для следующей порции игр.


Уже сегодня доступны в каталоге сервиса:

    Outriders (ПК);
    Into the Pit (ПК и Xbox).

21 октября:

    Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox);
    Echo Generation (ПК и Xbox);
    Ранняя версия Everspace 2 (ПК).

28 октября:

    Age of Empires IV (ПК);
    Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (ПК и Xbox);
    Backbone (Xbox);
    Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (ПК и Xbox);
    Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (ПК и Xbox);
    The Forgotten City (ПК и Xbox).

Традиционно каждые полмесяца Xbox Game Pass покидает ряд игр. На этот раз это:

    Carto (ПК и Xbox);
    Celeste (ПК и Xbox);
    Comanche (ПК);
    Eastshade (ПК и Xbox);
    Five Nights at Freddy’s (ПК и Xbox);
    Knights & Bikes (ПК и Xbox);
    Unruly Heroes (ПК и Xbox).

