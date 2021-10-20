Новое в Xbox Game Pass: Age of Empires IV, Outriders, The Forgotten City

Совсем недавно в Xbox Game Pass появились Back 4 Blood (ПК и Xbox), Destiny 2: Beyond Light (ПК), Ring of Pain (ПК и Xbox), The Riftbreaker (ПК и Xbox Series X/S) и The Good Life (ПК и Xbox). Теперь же настало время для следующей порции игр.
Уже сегодня доступны в каталоге сервиса:
Outriders (ПК);
Into the Pit (ПК и Xbox).
21 октября:
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox);
Echo Generation (ПК и Xbox);
Ранняя версия Everspace 2 (ПК).
28 октября:
Age of Empires IV (ПК);
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (ПК и Xbox);
Backbone (Xbox);
Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (ПК и Xbox);
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (ПК и Xbox);
The Forgotten City (ПК и Xbox).
Традиционно каждые полмесяца Xbox Game Pass покидает ряд игр. На этот раз это:
Carto (ПК и Xbox);
Celeste (ПК и Xbox);
Comanche (ПК);
Eastshade (ПК и Xbox);
Five Nights at Freddy’s (ПК и Xbox);
Knights & Bikes (ПК и Xbox);
Unruly Heroes (ПК и Xbox).
