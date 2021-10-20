Новое в Xbox Game Pass: Age of Empires IV, Outriders, The Forgotten City

20 октября 2021, 12:45

Корпорация Microsoft объявила о том, что в скором времени каталог Xbox Game Pass пополнят Outriders, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Echo Generation, Everspace 2, Age of Empires IV, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, Backbone, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition и The Forgotten City. Кроме того, стало известно, какие игры покинут библиотеку сервиса уже 31 октября.

Совсем недавно в Xbox Game Pass появились Back 4 Blood (ПК и Xbox), Destiny 2: Beyond Light (ПК), Ring of Pain (ПК и Xbox), The Riftbreaker (ПК и Xbox Series X/S) и The Good Life (ПК и Xbox). Теперь же настало время для следующей порции игр.



Уже сегодня доступны в каталоге сервиса:



Outriders (ПК);

Into the Pit (ПК и Xbox).



21 октября:



Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox);

Echo Generation (ПК и Xbox);

Ранняя версия Everspace 2 (ПК).



28 октября:



Age of Empires IV (ПК);

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (ПК и Xbox);

Backbone (Xbox);

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (ПК и Xbox);

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (ПК и Xbox);

The Forgotten City (ПК и Xbox).



Традиционно каждые полмесяца Xbox Game Pass покидает ряд игр. На этот раз это:



Carto (ПК и Xbox);

Celeste (ПК и Xbox);

Comanche (ПК);

Eastshade (ПК и Xbox);

Five Nights at Freddy’s (ПК и Xbox);

Knights & Bikes (ПК и Xbox);

Unruly Heroes (ПК и Xbox).

