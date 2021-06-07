GeForce NOW - 38 новых игр в июне

Для GeForce NOW анонсированы новые игры июня. Уже на этой неделе в сервисе появятся:
Before We Leave (Steam)
Creativerse (Steam)
Empire of Angels IV (Steam)
Hokko Life (Steam)
Necromunda: Hired Gun (Steam, Epic Games Store)
Pro Cycling Manager 2021 (Steam)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (Steam)
Thea: The Awakening (Steam)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier (Ubisoft Connect)
Tour de France 2021 (Steam)
Tour de France 2020 (Steam)
X3: Reunion (Steam)
Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament (Steam)
Среди других новинок, которые станут доступны пользователям сервиса в течение июня:
AMID EVIL (Steam)
Dual Universe (Native Client)
Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG (Steam)
The Final Station (Steam)
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- (Steam)
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Steam)
Neptunia Virtual Stars (Steam)
Not The Robots (Steam)
Pathway (Steam)
Phantom Abyss (Steam)
Quest Hunter (Steam)
Roguebook (Steam)
Spirit of the North (Steam)
Starbase (Steam)
Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism (Steam)
Strategic Mind: The Pacific (Steam)
Supraland (in early access on Steam, coming out of early access in June)
Sword and Fairy (Steam)
Sword and Fairy 2 (Steam)
Sword and Fairy 3 (Steam)
Sword and Fairy 3 Ex (Steam)
Tools Up! (Steam)
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Steam)
The Universim (Steam)
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard (Steam)
В дополнение к играм, которые мы публично анонсировали в начале мая, в сервисе появились еще 15 новинок:
Biomutant (Steam, Epic Games Store)
Black Desert Online for Turkey (Pearl Abyss)
Bullet Girls Phantasia (Steam)
DoDonPachi Resurrection (Steam)
King of Seas (Steam)
Maneater (Steam)
Move or Die (Steam)
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (Steam and Epic Games Store)
Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited (Steam)
Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (Steam)
Siege Survival Gloria Victis (Steam)
Snowrunner (Steam)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Epic Games Store)
The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Steam)
WRC 8 Fia World Rally Championship (Epic Games Store)
Пользователи GeForce NOW (в России предоставляется на платформе GFN.RU) могут играть в эти или другие игры из своих любимых цифровых магазинов на любом поддерживаемом устройстве: ПК, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android или Android TV. А с нашей неизменной приверженностью к расширению библиотеки всегда есть мир, который нужно исследовать, головоломки, которые нужно решать, и матчи, в которых нужно побеждать.