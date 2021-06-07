GeForce NOW - 38 новых игр в июне

7 июня 2021, 9:45

Для GeForce NOW анонсированы новые игры июня. Уже на этой неделе в сервисе появятся:



Before We Leave (Steam)

Creativerse (Steam)

Empire of Angels IV (Steam)

Hokko Life (Steam)

Necromunda: Hired Gun (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Pro Cycling Manager 2021 (Steam)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (Steam)

Thea: The Awakening (Steam)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier (Ubisoft Connect)

Tour de France 2021 (Steam)

Tour de France 2020 (Steam)

X3: Reunion (Steam)

Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament (Steam)

Среди других новинок, которые станут доступны пользователям сервиса в течение июня:

AMID EVIL (Steam)Dual Universe (Native Client)Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG (Steam)The Final Station (Steam)GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- (Steam)Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Steam)Neptunia Virtual Stars (Steam)Not The Robots (Steam)Pathway (Steam)Phantom Abyss (Steam)Quest Hunter (Steam)Roguebook (Steam)Spirit of the North (Steam)Starbase (Steam)Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism (Steam)Strategic Mind: The Pacific (Steam)Supraland (in early access on Steam, coming out of early access in June)Sword and Fairy (Steam)Sword and Fairy 2 (Steam)Sword and Fairy 3 (Steam)Sword and Fairy 3 Ex (Steam)Tools Up! (Steam)Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Steam)The Universim (Steam)Vikings – Wolves of Midgard (Steam)В дополнение к играм, которые мы публично анонсировали в начале мая, в сервисе появились еще 15 новинок:Biomutant (Steam, Epic Games Store)Black Desert Online for Turkey (Pearl Abyss)Bullet Girls Phantasia (Steam)DoDonPachi Resurrection (Steam)King of Seas (Steam)Maneater (Steam)Move or Die (Steam)Saints Row: The Third Remastered (Steam and Epic Games Store)Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited (Steam)Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut (Steam)Siege Survival Gloria Victis (Steam)Snowrunner (Steam)The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Epic Games Store)The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Steam)WRC 8 Fia World Rally Championship (Epic Games Store)